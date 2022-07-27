Biden tests negative for Covid-19, with symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

US President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with South Korea's SK Group on July 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday (July 26) evening and Wednesday (July 27) morning after getting infected with the coronavirus last week, his physician said.

Mr Biden remains fever free and his symptoms are almost completely resolved, Dr Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House on Wednesday.

Mr Biden will discontinue his strict isolation measures, according to the memo.

The president had mild symptoms that steadily improved since his positive test result on Thursday (July 21).

He would continue to wear a mask for 10 full days when he is around others, the physician said.

More On This Topic
Biden busts out of Covid-19 isolation with gym session
A Covid-19 tale of two US presidents

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top