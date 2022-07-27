Biden tests negative for Covid-19, with symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday (July 26) evening and Wednesday (July 27) morning after getting infected with the coronavirus last week, his physician said.

Mr Biden remains fever free and his symptoms are almost completely resolved, Dr Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House on Wednesday.

Mr Biden will discontinue his strict isolation measures, according to the memo.

The president had mild symptoms that steadily improved since his positive test result on Thursday (July 21).

He would continue to wear a mask for 10 full days when he is around others, the physician said.