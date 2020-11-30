Biden taps key campaign staff to lead all-women communications team

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday (Nov 29) tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-woman communications team, naming former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary and campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield as communications director.

Senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign Symone Sanders will be Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris' chief spokeswoman and Mr Biden's former press secretary as vice-president, Elizabeth Alexander, will be Ms Harris' communications director.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," said Mr Biden.

Senior campaign advisors Karine Jean Pierre and Ashley Etienne will serve as deputy White House press secretary and communications director for the vice president, respectively and Pili Tobar, former Hispanic Media Director for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, will serve as deputy communications director.

Ms Psaki said on Twitter that the communications team is the "most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids."