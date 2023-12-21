Biden takes off gloves in Trump election battle

WASHINGTON - Mr Joe Biden has taken off the gloves in his 2024 election fight, directly confronting likely opponent Donald Trump as a threat to democracy after months of shadow boxing.

The 81-year-old US president said on Dec 20 that Trump had “certainly supported an insurrection” after Colorado’s top court knocked his rival off the state’s primary ballot, in a rare comment on the Republican’s legal woes.

Until recently, Mr Biden would only call Trump “the other guy” or make the sign of the cross when discussing him, as the veteran Democrat tried to focus on his own economic policies.

“He’s like Voldemort now: His name shall not be mentioned,” talk show host Conan O’Brien joked in a recent interview with Mr Biden, comparing Trump to the unnameable villain from the Harry Potter novels.

Keen to avoid fuelling Trump’s claims of a political witch hunt, Mr Biden also steadfastly avoided talking about the multiple criminal cases against the former president and reality TV star.

The result was that Trump could land his punches undefended: relentlessly mocking Mr Biden’s age (even though he’s only four years younger) and mental capacity, and falsely accusing Mr Biden of running a crime family.

But as Trump edges ahead in the polls and Democrats call for Mr Biden to land some punches, the incumbent has in recent weeks taken a notably more confrontational approach to his rival.

From private campaign events to big on-camera speeches, Mr Biden now regularly criticises Trump by name and even compares him to dictators of the past.

“It’s self-evident. You saw it all,” Mr Biden said in the battleground state of Milwaukee on Dec 20 after a reporter asked whether he considered Trump an “insurrectionist” after the explosive Colorado ruling.

In a seismic decision, the court blocked Trump from appearing on the Colorado primary ballot over his involvement in the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Mr Biden.

It is the first of a number of legal actions across the country to successfully invoke the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone sworn to protect the country who later engages in insurrection.

“Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it, none, zero,” said Mr Biden.

“And he seems to be doubling down on about everything.”

Mr Biden, meanwhile, has been doubling down on his Trump attacks.

Aides say the plan until now had been to focus on Mr Biden’s achievements – including a growing economy and low unemployment, even if many people are still feeling the pinch of inflation – and not get drawn into catfights that might favor Trump with less than a year to go until Election Day.