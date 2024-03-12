Biden-special counsel transcript gives mixed clues to US president’s acuity

Lapses and sloppy exchanges

There were several lapses and sloppy exchanges throughout the course of the five-hour, two-day interview.

Mr Biden, indeed, misstated the year in which his son Beau died, and the subject was not “raised” by Mr Hur, as the president said during a news conference in February.

The president said he did not know, when asked by Mr Hur, where he kept papers related to his work immediately after leaving office. Mr Biden then asked if this was around 2017 or 2018, and Mr Hur replied that it was.

“In this timeframe, my son is – either been deployed or is dying,” Mr Biden continued, “What month did Beau die? Oh God, May 30.”

At that point, an interview participant said 2015 was the year he passed.

On two occasions, Mr Biden stumbled over the term “fax machine”.

When asked about a file at another point, Mr Biden said, “Well, if it was 2013, when did I stop being vice-president?”

Mr Biden repeatedly said he did not knowingly keep classified material and said it was his practice while in office to return those documents once he was done with them.

Yet, Mr Biden could not recall details of how his files were moved to his homes after leaving the White House in 2017, who was responsible and why some classified materials were included in them.

He also said he did not know why he told a ghostwriter he discovered classified material at his Virginia home in 2017.

Mr Biden clarified a remark about a document tucked into a notebook at his Wilmington home that was marked classified. He said “it had little print”, which he said “matters in terms of how important they think it is”.

When the interview continued the following day, Mr Biden said, “I didn’t keep anything that wasn’t – I thought was classified”, and that anything with markings on them, “I gave that back” or “I didn’t see it”.

‘Lot of stuff’

Mr Biden came across as a disorganised pack rat, with reams of documents, photos and mementos from his five decades in Washington scattered throughout his homes.

He said he left it to staff to move out the contents of his office.

Investigators and the President himself described papers haphazardly thrown into drawers and filing cabinets, and that he got rid of little during moves.

“My generic problem was that there was a lot of stuff,” Mr Biden said.

The president told prosecutors that First Lady Jill Biden once suggested that he keep a daily diary to record the events of his career, but he said he was not organised enough to do so.

Mr Biden and his attorneys several times objected to Mr Hur’s inquiries around details about his household storage systems.

The special counsel said he had “clunkily” asked a question when Mr Biden’s lawyer accused him of speculation about a set of files.

The president corrected Mr Hur when he said two different documents might be the same and said he had “no goddamn idea” what was inside old boxes stored in his garage.

At other times, the tone was playful.

Mr Biden said he had “embarrassed the hell out of the leader of Mongolia” during a 2011 visit by hitting a target with a bow and arrow during a show of traditional archery, wrestling and dancing.

He made car sounds when emphasising the power of his prized Corvette, as well as an electric Ford truck he test drove in 2021.

Mr Biden also made an off-colour comment about the search of his home during Mr Hur’s investigation.

“I just hope you didn’t find any risque pictures of my wife in a bathing suit. Which you probably did. She’s beautiful,” he said. BLOOMBERG