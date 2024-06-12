Biden speaks on gun safety after his son is found guilty on firearms charges

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden showcased his administration’s efforts to cut down on illegal gun trafficking and reduce crime at a gun violence prevention summit on June 11, just hours after his son Hunter was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

Mr Biden issued a written statement saying he accepted the outcome of the case, but did not address the issue during an address on June 11 to survivors of gun violence, mayors, parents and educators.

He was set to return to Wilmington, Delaware later in the day to be with his son.

Mr Biden praised the survivors of gun violence for their determination not to focus on their anger, but on what they can do to prevent more tragedies. Through their words and actions, Mr Biden said the survivors ensure that “all the victims of gun violence are not forgotten. They didn’t die in vain.”

The Democratic president, facing a tough battle against former president Donald Trump to win a second term in the November presidential election, highlighted his administration’s efforts to reduce crime ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

That act was created in the wake of massacres at a Texas elementary school and a New York supermarket. It established new criminal offences for the straw-purchasing of firearms by buyers who lie about the gun’s intended owner, among other provisions.

The Department of Justice has charged more than 500 defendants with violating gun trafficking and straw purchasing provisions of a new gun safety law enacted two years ago, the White House announced on June 11.