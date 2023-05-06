Biden sows 'major' confusion over press conference

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pick up lunch at Taqueria Habanero in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON - It was the biggest Joe Biden press conference never to happen.

Speaking to reporters at a White House event with economy advisors Friday, the president sowed confusion when he made the surprise announcement that he was holding “a major press conference” in the afternoon.

No press conference was on the schedule and, barring national crises or shockingly new, big events, presidential press conferences are always announced far – usually days – in advance.

Biden, who has been criticised for the scarcity of his press conferences, finished his meeting with his advisors.

He then whipped out into Washington to mark Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration in the US-Latino community, by buying tacos.

And the major press conference?

It never happened.

According to a source familiar with the gaffe, Biden had really been referring – or wanted to refer –- to an interview already scheduled to air on MSNBC News late Friday evening. AFP

More On This Topic
Will Joe Biden die in office? Here’s what actuaries say
Biden shrugs off age concerns, saying 'I feel good'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top