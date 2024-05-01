Biden slams Trump as Florida’s ‘nightmare’ abortion ban takes effect

WASHINGTON - Florida introduced one of the strictest abortion bans in the US on May 1 in what President Joe Biden called a “nightmare” triggered by his election rival and predecessor Donald Trump.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris was visiting Republican-led Florida to deliver a speech condemning Trump as the harsh ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect.

Republican Trump has bragged about how justices he nominated allowed the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court to revoke the national right to abortion in 2022, in turn paving the way for 21 states to bring in total or partial bans.

“Today, an extreme abortion ban takes effect in Florida, banning reproductive health care before many women even know they are pregnant,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“There is one person responsible for this nightmare: Donald Trump.”

Mr Biden himself visited Florida last week as Democrats seek to make abortion one of the core issues of the 2024 election, seeing it as a vote-winner against Trump.

Florida’s strict new law replaces a 15-week ban and has left women and clinics across the southern US scrambling for options.

One of the most populous states in the country, Florida was one of the few in the region where the time limit for abortion was still relatively high, leading many women to travel there to terminate their pregnancies.

Ms Harris, the first female, black and South Asian vice-president in US history, has become the campaign’s leading voice on abortion rights and will speak in the city of Jacksonville.

In her speech, Ms Harris was to describe the bans in Florida and 20 other states as “Trump abortion bans”, pinning the issue on the hard-right former president.

“This ban applies to many women before they even know they are pregnant – which tells us the extremists who wrote this ban don’t even know how a woman’s body works. Or they just don’t care,” she was to say, according to excerpts released by her campaign.

Ms Harris was also set to slam Trump’s remarks in a Time magazine interview published on April 30 in which he said states might monitor women’s pregnancies to see if they have had abortions in defiance of a ban.

“Under Donald Trump, it would be fair game for women to be monitored and punished by the government,” she was to say.

“Joe Biden and I have a different view: we believe no politician should ever come between a woman and a doctor.”