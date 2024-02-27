Biden sits down with talk show host Seth Meyers to woo voters

NEW YORK - US President Joe Biden played down concerns about his age in an interview with talk show host Seth Meyers on Feb 26 as he tried to reach out to hesitant – and younger – voters ahead of the November election.

The 81-year-old told Meyers he was a better bet than “the other guy” – 77-year-old Donald Trump, the Republican former president he is almost certain to face in a bitter rematch of their 2020 contest.

In the interview, Meyers – whose jokes on his weeknight NBC show Late Night With Seth Meyers regularly target Trump – said that Democrat Mr Biden’s age was a “real concern for American voters”.

“You got to take a look at the other guy. He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” Mr Biden responded to laughter and cheers from the live audience.

He was referencing a section earlier in the show, where Meyers showed a video of Trump apparently calling his wife Melania “Mercedes”.

“Number two, it’s about how old your ideas are. Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe versus Wade,” he said, referring to women’s reproductive freedoms.

Mr Biden has been criticised for doing few media interviews or press conferences since coming to office, but he now faces an intense campaign season if he is to defeat the media-savvy Trump.

He travelled to New York for the interview, and then went to get ice cream with host Meyers at a parlour next door, choosing mint chocolate chip.

The President’s appearance was set up in a skit between Meyers and comedian Amy Poehler, who had been with Mr Biden on the show’s first season in 2014.

When Meyers said Mr Biden had a “bigger job now so he was unavailable” to appear for the show’s 10th anniversary, Poehler replied “Oh, I could get him”, before calling out: “Hey, Mr President!”

Mr Biden walked on stage as the band played the presidential anthem Hail To The Chief – then briefly pretended to become lost on stage, parodying the occasional lapses he has made after giving speeches.

His comic turn won laughs from the audience, including when Mr Biden put on his trademark aviator-style sunglasses to play up the Dark Brandon meme, which portrays Mr Biden, America’s oldest president, as a laser-eyed superhero.

But the interview also covered serious topics.