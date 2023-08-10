Biden signs order to ban certain tech investments in China

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that will narrowly prohibit certain US investments in sensitive technology in China and require government notification of funding in other tech sectors.

The long-awaited order authorises the US Treasury secretary to prohibit or restrict certain US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain artificial intelligence systems.

Mr Biden said in a letter to Congress he was declaring a national emergency to deal with the threat of advancement by countries like China “in sensitive technologies and products critical to the military, intelligence, surveillance, or cyber-enabled capabilities.”

The proposal targets investments in Chinese companies developing software to design chips and tools to manufacture them. The US, Japan and the Netherlands dominate those fields, and the Chinese government has been working to build up home-grown alternatives.

The move could fuel tensions between the world’s two largest economies, although US officials insisted the prohibitions were intended to address “the most acute” national security risks and not to separate the two countries’ highly interdependent economies.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised Mr Biden’s order, saying “for too long, American money has helped fuel the Chinese military’s rise. Today, the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure American investment does not go to fund Chinese military advancement.” He said Congress must enshrine restrictions in law and refine them.

Republicans said the Biden order did not go far enough.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul praised the move to restrict new outbound investments in China, but said “the failure to include existing technology investments as well as sectors like biotechnology and energy is concerning.”

The order is aimed at preventing American capital and expertise from helping develop technologies that could support China’s military modernisation and undermine US national security. It is focused on private equity, venture capital, joint venture and greenfield investments.

Most investments captured by the order will require the government be notified about them. Some transactions will be prohibited. The Treasury said it anticipates exempting “certain transactions, including potentially those in publicly-traded instruments and intracompany transfers from US parents to subsidiaries.”

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, but the embassy said on Friday that the United States “habitually politicises technology and trade issues and uses them as a tool and weapon in the name of national security.”

Repbulican Senaor Marco Rubio said the Biden administration’s “narrowly tailored proposal is almost laughable. It is riddled with loopholes, explicitly ignores the dual-use nature of important technologies, and fails to include industries China’s government deems critical.”

Democratic Senator Bob Casey said Mr Biden’s order “acknowledges the urgency of the issue and will allow the US to reduce some of the risks we face from bad actors like China.”

The regulations will only affect future investments, not existing ones, an administration official told Reuters.