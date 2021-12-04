Biden signs government funding Bill into law, averts shutdown

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden on Friday (Dec 3) signed legislation funding federal agencies through mid-February, the White House said, averting a government shutdown after some Republicans had threatened a standoff over Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The law funds the US government through to Feb 18, giving the narrowly divided Congress another 11 weeks to either hammer out a longer-term funding plan or another short-term fix.

In White House remarks earlier, Biden said Congress should now work towards a bipartisan agreement on a full funding Bill.