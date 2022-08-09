Biden signs Bill to boost US chips, compete with China

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden yesterday (Tues) signed a landmark Bill to provide US$52.7 billion (S$72.64 billion) in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.

"The future is going to be made in America," Mr Biden said, calling the measure "a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself".

Mr Biden touted investments that chip companies are making even though it remains unclear when the US Commerce Department will write rules for reviewing grant awards and how long it will take to underwrite projects.

Some Republicans joined Mr Biden on the White House lawn to attend the signing of the chips Bill that was years in the making in Congress.

The chief executives of Micron, Intel, Lockheed Martin, HP and Advanced Micro Devices attended the signing, as did the governors of Pennsylvania and Illinois, the mayors of Detroit, Cleveland and Salt Lake City, and lawmakers.

The White House said the Bill's passage was spurring new chip investments.

It noted that Qualcomm on Monday agreed to buy an additional US$4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries' New York factory, bringing its total commitment to US$7.4 billion in purchases through 2028.

The White House also touted Micron announcing a US$40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, which would boost US market share from 2 per cent to 10 per cent, an investment it said was planned with "anticipated grants" from the chips bill.

Progressives argued the Bill is a giveaway to profitable chips companies that previously closed US plants, but Mr Biden argued yesterday "this law is not handing out blank cheques to companies".

The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video games.

Thousands of cars and trucks remain parked in southeast Michigan awaiting chips as the shortage continues to impact automakers.

A rare major foray into US industrial policy, the Bill also includes a 25 per cent investment tax credit for chip plants, estimated to be worth US$24 billion.

The legislation authorises US$200 billion over 10 years to boost US scientific research to better compete with China.

Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.