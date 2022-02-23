Biden sends US troops to Baltics, F-35s to Nato's eastern flank, says official

A US soldier is pictured in Slovakia ahead of a planned Nato drill, on Feb 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden's Tuesday (Feb 22) announcement of a redistribution of troops in Europe includes sending 800 infantry soldiers to the Baltic region and up to eight F-35 fighter jets to several operating locations along Nato's eastern flank, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the United States will send 32 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to the Baltic region and to Poland from locations within Europe.

"These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our Nato allies, deter any potential aggression against Nato member states, and train with host-nation forces," the senior US defence official said, adding that none of the new forces were coming from the United States.

