Biden, G-7 revoke Russia’s favoured nation trading status

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden said on Friday (March 11) that the Group of Seven industrialised nations will revoke Russia’s "most favoured nation" trade status, and announced a US ban on Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds, the latest steps to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The move would deliver "another crushing blow" to Russia, as it continues its aggression in Ukraine, Mr Biden said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is an "aggressor, the aggressor", Mr Biden said, and he must "pay a price".

He also said the United States would add new names to a list of Russian oligarchs who are sanctioned, and ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

In a separate statement, the White House said Mr Biden would ban US investment in Russia beyond the energy sector, and that G-7 nations would move to block Russia from funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

"Those are the latest steps we’re taking but they’re not the last steps we’re taking," said Mr Biden.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

The coordinated moves by Washington, London and other allies come on top of a host of unprecedented sanctions, export controls and banking restrictions aimed at pressuring Mr Putin to end the largest war in Europe since World War II.

The moves have already caused the Russian economy to crater, and IMF is now predicting that it will plunge into a "deep recession" this year.

The US is expanding sanctions on Russia to include executives of sanctioned banks and Russian banker Yuri Kovalchuk, as well as Russian lawmakers.

"Russia cannot grossly violate international law and expect to benefit from being part of the international economic order," said the White House in a statement.

Stripping Russia of its favoured nation status paves the way for the US and its allies to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, which would further ratchet up pressure on an economy that is already heading into a "deep recession".