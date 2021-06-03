Biden says US to send 25 million Covid-19 vaccines around the world

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 3) announced how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million Covid-19 vaccines with the rest of the world.

The US will donate nearly 19 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax facility, he said in a statement.

Through Covax, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 7 million for South and South-east Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa.

The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the US to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and Korea, he said.