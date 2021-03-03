Biden says US on track to get enough Covid-19 vaccines for every adult by end May

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday (March 2) said the United States was on track to have enough Covid-19 vaccines for every adult in the country by the end of May.

Mr Biden announced that Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in a partnership that he said was similar to those seen during World War Two.

With three vaccines now available, Mr Biden said he was confident the country would reach his goal of delivering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in 100 days.

Merck announced in January that it was shuttering its coronavirus vaccine programme, redirecting resources to its Covid-19 therapeutics efforts instead.

J&J's vaccine has been beset by production delays, but now could prove a major boost to the US vaccination effort - it is much easier to ship and store than the Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. products.

J&J had previously promised the US 12 million doses by the end of February, but has delivered 3.9 million so far. It says it will deliver a total of 20 million by the end of the month.

"We should all be encouraged by this news," Mr Biden said.

"The more people that get vaccinated, the faster we're going to overcome this virus," he said.

Mr Biden said he hopes the US would be back to normal "by this time next year" but said he'd been cautioned not to provide a specific date "because we don't know for sure."

Mr Biden also called for state and local governments to prioritise teachers for vaccinations, as he pushes for schools to reopen safely with full-time classroom instruction.

Vaccinations are increasing, but a decline in new cases has stalled. Meanwhile, several states are lifting restrictions as new, more contagious variants spread - threatening to reignite the pandemic before vaccines take hold.

Mr Biden's health team has been urging Americans to take whichever of the vaccines that is available to them first, in a move to head-off concerns or comparisons of their viability.

On Monday, J&J Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said in an interview that the company was seeking additional manufacturing partnerships to ramp up production of its vaccine.

"We are doing everything we can partnering with the US government and other external manufacturers to see what we can do to accelerate and increase" the number of doses, Mr Gorsky said.