US banking system is safe, Biden reassures Americans after SVB, Signature collapse

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden declared the country’s banking system “safe” and vowed stiffer bank regulation, after US regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapse, threatening to trigger a broader crisis.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them,” Mr Biden said.

The managers of the banks will be fired, Mr Biden noted, and investors will lose money. “They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn’t pay off, the investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works,” he said.

Mr Biden also promised new regulations after SVB’s collapse, the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

“I’m going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure will happen again,” he said.

Mr Biden faces a divided Congress unlikely to approve tougher new rules.

His economic team worked with regulators over the weekend on the measures, which included guaranteeing deposits in both banks, setting up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds, and making it easier for banks to borrow from the Federal Reserve in emergencies.

The moves sent waves of relief through Silicon Valley but a relief rally was short-lived as the crisis tested confidence in the US financial system and fears remained that the fallout would roil global markets in the week to come.

Bank shares in Europe and Asia sank on Monday before the US market’s opening, while US stock index futures were down even as some investors bet on a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.7 per cent and appeared to take little comfort in Mr Biden’s remarks, which largely tracked his earlier written statement.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Monday said it had transferred all Silicon Valley Bank deposits to a newly created bridge bank, and that all depositors would have access to their money beginning Monday morning.

Rules introduced after US banks sparked a global financial crisis in 2008 with aggressive mortgage lending were partially repealed in 2018 under former president Donald Trump.

The changes to the Dodd-Frank Act, pushed by Republicans, raised the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subjected to stricter oversight to US$250 billion (S$337 billion) from US$50 billion. Silicon Valley Bank had US$209 billion in assets at the end of last year.