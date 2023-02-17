Biden says he'll speak to China's Xi on balloon incident

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China’s President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a US fighter jet shot down early in February after it transited the US.

“We are not looking for a new Cold War,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects downed by US fighters, did not say when he would speak with Mr Xi, but said the US was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.

“I expect to be speaking with President Xi, I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon,” Mr Biden said in response to complaints from Beijing.

Separately, the Pentagon’s top China official, Dr Michael Chase, plans to visit Taiwan in the coming days, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Dr Chase would be the most senior US defence official to visit the island since 2019. China claims the democratically governed island as its own, while the US for decades has followed a non-committal policy.

After the speech, Mr Biden told NBC News: “I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me.”

China says the 60m balloon was for monitoring weather conditions, but Washington says it clearly was a surveillance balloon with a massive undercarriage containing electronics.

Mr Biden, who had made few public comments about the spate of aerial objects that began with the spotting of the Chinese balloon, broke his silence after lawmakers demanded more information on the incidents, which have baffled many Americans.

He said the US intelligence community was still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects: one that was shot down over Alaska, one over Canada and a third that plunged into Lake Huron.

The administration has said they were downed because they posed a threat to civil aviation.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to the Chinese spy balloon programme or they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Mr Biden said.

The intelligence community believes the objects were “most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions”, Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden said they might have been spotted due to radar that was enhanced in response to the Chinese balloon.

“That’s why I’ve directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not,” he said.