Biden says Hawaii will have constant support in wake of deadly wildfires

KIHEI, Hawaii – President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States government would remain steadfast in its commitment to help the people of Maui recover, rebuild and grieve after last week’s deadly wildfires that incinerated the historic resort town of Lahaina.

The Aug 8 wildfires killed at least 111 and hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

In a brief video aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Mr Biden said the federal government had already sent hundreds of emergency personnel, thousands of meals, and essential supplies such as cots and blankets to the devastated town.

“We will be with you for as long as it takes, I promise you,” the president said. “Already from the darkness and the smoke and the ash, we see the light of hope and strength.”

Mr Biden highlighted the efforts of first responders, many of whom have been personally affected by the wildfires. He praised search teams who have worked around the clock.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday to survey the devastation left behind by the inferno and meet with first responders, survivors and federal, state and local officials.

In other developments:

– Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said in a written statement on Thursday that she will appoint a private, third-party agency to investigate and review how state and county officials responded to the deadly wildfire.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has tasked Ms Lopez with carrying out a comprehensive review of actions taken before, during and after the fire, and the third-party investigation will be a part of that effort. The review will likely take months, Ms Lopez wrote.

– Hawaiian Electric Industries, which faces questions about the role that its equipment might have played in the wildfires, saw its shares extend a record slump. They briefly hit their lowest level since 1985 on Thursday and closed down 15.4 per cent. The shares have shed about 63 per cent this week.

Class-action lawsuits were filed against the utility this week. The lawsuits claim Hawaiian Electric was responsible for the fires after failing to shut off power lines despite warnings from the National Weather Service that high winds could blow those lines down and spark wildfires.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation.

– Hundreds of volunteers have come to the aid of displaced Lahaina residents, many of whom are now sleeping in Maui County-run shelters, at the homes of friends and relatives and in donated hotel rooms and vacation rentals.

Volunteers are donating supplies, helping distribute food and water and providing emotional support to many of their fellow Maui residents.

“We’re all one big family in Maui, we call it ‘ohana,’”said Mr Louis Romero, a 55-year-old retired battalion chief for the island’s fire department, who is helping run a crisis-relief hub. “You don’t have to be blood relatives to consider you family. That’s the Hawaiian way. We help each other.”