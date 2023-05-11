Biden says decision to run for re-election was not ‘automatic’

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden has said his decision to seek re-election was not automatic, saying he thought four additional years serving as US president was a long time.

“It wasn’t an automatic decision about running again,” Mr Biden said at a fundraiser on Wednesday evening at the New York apartment of former Blackstone Inc. Vice-Chairman Tony James.

Mr Biden, 80, also acknowledged questions about his age were “totally legitimate”.

But he said he hopes his experience in government would serve as an advantage.

“But I hope what I’ve been able to bring to this job and will continue to is a little bit of wisdom,” said Mr Biden, who announced his re-election campaign late last month. “I’m not going to walk away from anything that I don’t think is the best thing to do.”

“I think we’ve made some pretty solid decisions,” he added.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released over the weekend found the president’s approval rating at just 36 per cent, while 68 per cent of Americans said he was too old to serve another term.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released earlier on Wednesday, though, showed the president with a slight lead over both former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – the two leading Republican candidates – in a potential head-to-head matchup. BLOOMBERG