Biden says debt talks moving along as parties discuss changes

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that talks with Congress on raising the US government’s debt limit were moving along and more will be known about their progress in the next two days.

“I think they are moving along, hard to tell. We’ve not reached the crunch point yet but there’s real discussion about some changes we all could make,” he told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. “But we’re not there yet.

“We’ll know more in the next two days.”

He is expected to meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders early next week to resume negotiations.

The leaders had cancelled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue discussions.

Aides for Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy have started to discuss ways to limit federal spending as talks on raising the government’s US$31.4 trillion (S$42 trillion) debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic default creep forward, Reuters has reported.

The Treasury Department says it could run out of money by June 1 unless lawmakers lift the nation’s debt ceiling. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG