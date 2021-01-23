Biden says Covid-19 expected to kill 'well over 600,000' in US

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden said on Friday (Jan 22) the Covid-19 death toll in the United States, the world's hardest-hit country in the pandemic, is expected to top 600,000.

"The virus is surging. We're 400,000 dead, expected to reach well over 600,000," he told a news conference, giving his highest estimate yet for the US outbreak's eventual death toll.

"Families are going hungry. People are at risk of being evicted. Job losses are mounting again. We need to act," Biden said, before signing executive orders targeting the food crisis affecting millions of Americans.

Biden spoke as the United States topped 410,000 coronavirus deaths, with 24.6 million confirmed infections since the outbreak started.