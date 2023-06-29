Biden says 'Bidenomics' will restore the American dream

CHICAGO - President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to restore the American dream in a speech promoting his “Bidenomics” policy that he said will deliver a clean break with decades of Republican economic thinking benefiting the rich.

“Bidenomics is about the future. Bidenomics is just another way of saying restore the American dream,” the Democrat said, in Chicago.

The half-hour speech sought to reach working and middle-class voters vital to Mr Biden’s hopes of re-election in 2024 - many of whom have drifted from the Democratic party to back populist, right-winger Donald Trump.

Mr Biden highlighted hundreds of billions of dollars in public investments during his first two years in office to revamp infrastructure and kickstart high-tech manufacturing. And he aimed squarely at Trump’s base by referring to the way globalisation had destroyed US industrial communities and stripped workers of “dignity, pride and hope.”

Without naming Trump, whom he defeated in 2020 but could well face again next year, Mr Biden said Republican leaders had brought ruin with tax cuts for the wealthy in belief that the benefits would later “trickle down” to ordinary people.

“Bidenomics,” he said, is a “fundamental break with the economic theory that has failed America’s middle class for decades now.”

The Democrat’s speech, heavily promoted in advance by the White House, also saw him take credit for a powerful US recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown and subsequent supply chain nightmares.

“The US has the highest economic growth rate of leading economies,” he said.

It’s a bold, potentially risky move for Mr Biden to put the economy at the centre of his re-election platform, brushing aside months of warnings that the world’s biggest economy might still hit a post-pandemic recession.

Putting his name on it is even bolder, with Bidenomics deliberately echoing and refuting Republicans’ long-cherished Reaganomics, in reference to the 1980s boom under Ronald Reagan.

Bidenomics or Reaganomics?

So far, the sales pitch is having trouble getting through – in large part due to the lingering inflationary pressures on a country that had grown used to modest price increases.

A May poll by ABC News/Washington Post even found Mr Biden’s scandal-plagued Republican predecessor Trump leading by 18 percentage points on the question of who handled the economy better.

But the White House says inflation is on a slow but steady decline and that Bidenomics is changing the playing field in a way that will benefit the middle classes.