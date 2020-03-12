Biden, Sanders cancel rallies over virus concerns

WASHINGTON • Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both cancelled their election night rallies planned for Tuesday in Ohio over coronavirus concerns, the first campaign events to be explicitly axed over the virus, as more workplaces and organisations adopted social distancing strategies to slow its spread.

Both campaign teams made the announcement hours before polls closed in six states, where thousands of voters headed to the ballot box to choose the Democratic nominee, citing advice from public health officials.

Mr Biden went on to win in four of the six states - the key swing state of Michigan, as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri - widening his delegate lead over Mr Sanders, who won in North Dakota. As of last night, Washington state was still counting its results.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are cancelling tonight's rally in Cleveland," said Mr Sanders' campaign spokesman Mike Casca. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak."

Moments later, Mr Biden's campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement: "In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days."

The state of Ohio, which will hold its Democratic primary elections next Tuesday, confirmed its first three coronavirus cases a day before the cancellations.

The cancellations raise the prospect that more events could be scrapped in the future, given the advice from health officials for people to avoid large gatherings.

President Donald Trump said he had not considered not having campaign rallies, in his latest comments on the topic last Saturday.

Asked if having many people close together posed a risk, he said: "It doesn't bother me at all and it doesn't bother them at all."