Biden safe after car collides with US President’s motorcade

The silver sedan, whose bumper was damaged, was quickly surrounded by security officers after it stopped. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
23 min ago

WILMINGTON, Delaware - United States President Joe Biden was safe after a car collided with a motorcade sport utility vehicle that was part of the President’s security detail on the night of Dec 17, a Reuters witness said.

Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just left his campaign headquarters when the collision occurred.

Mrs Biden was also safe following the incident, the witness said.

The Bidens left the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in rainy downtown Wilmington at 8.07pm after having a meal with members of his re-election team, according to the White House press pool report.

Moments after the President responded to a question from a reporter, a silver sedan with Delaware license plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters, the pool report stated.

Television footage showed Secret Service agents escorting Mr Biden to his car after the impact.

The silver sedan, whose bumper was damaged, was quickly surrounded by security officers after it stopped. Agents cornered the car and pulled weapons on the driver, who held his hands up.

The Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington following the incident, the witness said. REUTERS

