WASHINGTON ?– US President Joe Biden stuck mostly to script during his State of the Union address when it came to China, with one key exception: When he said autocracies had grown weaker, and that no one envied Chinese President Xi Jinping’s position.

“Name me a world leader who’d change places with Xi Jinping,” Mr Biden shouted, punctuating his point with two jabs of his finger. “Name me one. Name me one!”