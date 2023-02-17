Biden’s remarks on aerial objects, possible US-China talks may cool tensions

WASHINGTON ?- President Joe Biden’s Thursday remarks on the puzzling spate of aerial objects shot down over North America were aimed at clearing up a risky confusion among Americans and may help to slightly ease tensions between the United States and China, said experts.

The President’s comments came ahead of a chance this weekend for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to meet, on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Europe that both are scheduled to attend.