Biden’s impeachment inquiry: What’s at stake now?

WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers launched an investigation Tuesday into the possible impeachment of US President Joe Biden, but such a prospect remains highly unlikely.

Republican House members accuse Mr Biden, a Democrat, of having “lied” to the American people about his son Hunter’s controversial business dealings abroad.

Here are points to understand what may lie ahead.

What is the procedure?

The Constitution provides that Congress may impeach a president in the event of “treason, bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Impeachment by the House – the political equivalent of a criminal indictment – would spark a “trial” by the Senate.

It is a two-stage process. First, the Lower House of Representatives conducts a vote by a simple majority on articles of impeachment detailing the charges against the president.

In the event of approval, the Senate puts the president on trial. At the end of the debate, the 100 senators vote on each article.

A two-thirds majority is required to convict, in which case impeachment is automatic and final. Otherwise, the president is acquitted.

No president has ever been removed from office by impeachment. While Donald Trump was in office, the House approved articles of impeachment in 2019 and again in 2021. Both times, the Senate acquitted.

The US Senate is controlled today by Democrats, making Mr Biden’s impeachment improbable.

Why now?

The Trumpist wing of the Republican Party has pushed for Mr Biden’s impeachment since his 2020 election.

After securing a majority in the House this year, Republican lawmakers say they have “serious and credible allegations” against Mr Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy now says.