Biden reveals 2024 plan, raises vaccination target

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden said he expects to run for president again in 2024 and defended his policy to provide shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the US border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office.

He also set a new goal on Thursday of administering 200 million vaccination shots against Covid-19 in the US in his first 100 days in office and claimed economic progress.

He warned North Korea of consequences for launching two ballistic missiles on Thursday and said he was consulting with allies of the United States on the way forward.

Many political analysts believe Mr Biden, 78, could decide to serve only one term. But asked if he planned to run again, he said it was his plan, and would keep Vice-President Kamala Harris as his running mate. He said: "My answer is yes, I plan to run for re-election. That's my expectation."

Struggling to contain border crossings, Mr Biden told reporters no administration had refused shelter to children coming from Mexico - except that of his predecessor Donald Trump. "I'm not going to do it," he said, noting that he selected Ms Harris to lead diplomatic efforts with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to stem the migration flow.

Appearing in the White House East Room, Mr Biden said an initial goal of administering 100 million vaccination shots in his first 100 days in office was reached 42 days ahead of schedule. "It's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close," he said.

Mr Biden also claimed economic progress, saying the number of people claiming unemployment insurance had dropped significantly.

