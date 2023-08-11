Biden requests over $50b in extra funding for Ukraine, disasters, fentanyl fight

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve about US$40 billion (S$54 billion) in additional spending on Thursday, including US$24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs tied to the war with Russia, US$4 billion related to border security and US$12 billion for disaster relief.

A senior administration official said the needs were great, and the White House was hopeful an agreement could be reached with Congress on the request, which covers only the first quarter of the current 2024 fiscal year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said there was strong bipartisan support in the Senate for doing more to support Ukraine, help Americans affected by natural disasters and “fight the scourge of fentanyl.”

“The latest request from the Biden administration shows America’s continued commitment to helping Americans here at home and our friends abroad; and should send a clear signal to Vladimir Putin, the Chinese government, and others of America’s resolve when it comes to defending democracy around the world,” Mr Schumer said in a statement.

Asked about criticism from Republicans in the House of Representatives that the request violated a budget deal agreed in June, the official said it was clear when that deal was signed that it did not preclude requests for emergency funding.

‘There’s work to do, but we are hopeful about our ability to come together,” the official said.

Republicans narrowly control the House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy signalled in June that any request for more assistance for Ukraine would face an uphill path through Congress.

The House and Senate last approved aid for the Kyiv government - US$48 billion - in December, before Republicans took control of the House.

Aides to Mr McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the budget request.