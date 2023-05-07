Biden, Republicans meet on Tuesday to thwart default disaster

WASHINGTON - Washington’s power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread on Tuesday when President Joe Biden and Republican leaders meet to negotiate the US debt ceiling – praying that one side finally blinks.

The White House summit between Mr Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sets in motion the deciding round of a power struggle whose outcome will impact the global economy and could upset the 2024 US presidential election.

The immediate issue is raising the debt ceiling, an arcane budgeting procedure that most years passes with little controversy. Basically, the US government always spends more than has been budgeted but, unlike in most countries, then requires congressional approval to borrow extra.

This year, Mr McCarthy and his radicalised right-wing party have decided to say no, unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts, giving in to the Republican message that Mr Biden has been profligate and irresponsible.

Mr Biden, who will be joined in the White House talks by the Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, and the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, accuses Republicans of “hostage” taking.

He insists that the debt ceiling first be raised – as in other years – and only then can he and the Republicans discuss cutting the budget to reduce that decades-old accumulated debt, currently the world’s biggest at US$31 trillion (S$41.1 trillion).

A dispute over sequencing might sound academic.

However, with both sides dug in and the deadline approaching, the debate has turned into a life-or-death test of political strength.

Fail to authorise more borrowing and the government will run out of money and default.

Cue worldwide panic.

Soaring interest rates, stock sell-offs, Treasury bond downgrades, and near-certain US recession will be on the menu – and that is before factoring in long-term harm to the US geopolitical brand.

“Even getting close to a breach of the US debt ceiling could cause significant disruptions,” warned a White House analysis. “An actual breach of the US debt ceiling would likely cause severe damage.”

When is doomsday? No one knows for sure.

But US coffers could run dry as early as June 1, according to the Treasury.

That’s just over three weeks from the Tuesday sit-down.