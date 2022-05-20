Biden rallies behind Nato bids as Finland, Sweden face Turkey hurdle

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden on Thursday (May 20) strongly backed Nato membership bids by Finland and Sweden in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the leaders of the two countries promised to address concerns raised by Turkey.

With the red-carpet pomp of a White House visit, Mr Biden welcomed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto days after they formally announced their North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) aspirations and said he was submitting their applications to the US Congress, where there is bipartisan support for ratification.

"The bottom line is simple. Quite straightforward: Finland and Sweden make Nato stronger," Mr Biden said, offering the "full, total, complete backing of the United States of America".

"Sweden and Finland have strong democratic institutions, strong militaries and strong and transparent economies, and a strong moral sense of what is right," Mr Biden said with the two leaders at his side in the White House Rose Garden.

"They meet every Nato requirement, and then some," Mr Biden told assembled reporters without taking any questions.

Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from Nato as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia.

But the two nations both moved ahead amid shock over their giant neighbour's invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join Nato.

With Russia voicing anger over the Nato bids, Mr Biden said he told the two leaders that the US would "remain vigilant against the threats to our shared security".

The US will work to "deter and confront any aggression while Finland and Sweden are in this accession process", Mr Biden added.

Drawing an implicit contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, Mr Biden called Nato's mutual defence promise a "sacred commitment".

"We will never fail in our pledge to defend every single inch of Nato territory," Mr Biden said.

But membership requires the consent of all 30 existing members and Turkey has voiced misgivings.