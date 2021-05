WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden proposed a US$6 trillion (S$8 trillion) budget on Friday (May 28) to fund his ambitious makeover of the economy in 2022 while driving the United States into record debt - if he can get it past Congress.

Announcing the proposed spending, Biden said the post-pandemic United States "cannot afford to simply return to the way things were before."

"We must seize the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy," he said.