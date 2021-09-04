Biden orders declassification reviews of documents related to Sept 11 attacks on US

Smoke drifts from the World Trade Center towers shortly after they were struck by hijacked commercial aircraft, in New York, on Sept 11, 2001..
Smoke drifts from the World Trade Center towers shortly after they were struck by hijacked commercial aircraft, in New York, on Sept 11, 2001..PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    5 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden on Friday (Sept 3) ordered reviews of the potential declassification of documents from the FBI's investigation into the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

"When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America," Biden said in a statement, adding he would "engage respectfully" with the families of those who died in the attacks.

