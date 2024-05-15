Biden offers to debate Trump twice, saying, ‘Make my day, pal’

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden and Republican election rival Donald Trump said on May 15 they had accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.

The announcements came after Mr Biden, a Democrat, for the first time laid out his terms for taking on the former president on national television.

Mr Biden called on his opponent to join him for two televised presidential debates in June and September, an offer Trump accepted via a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump recommended more than two debates – and a very large venue “for excitement purposes”.

The Democratic President’s proposal, the first formal offer by his campaign, ditched the decades-old tradition of three debates in autumn, and called for direct negotiations between the Trump and Biden campaigns over the rules, network hosts and moderators.

He also proposed a separate vice-presidential debate in July, after the Republican National Convention.

Mr Biden’s move shows he is willing to take some calculated risks to boost his opinion poll numbers in a race in which he is trailing Trump in key battleground states, as voters remain concerned about his age and his handling of the economy.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Mr Biden said in a video message posted on X.

“Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Trump responded to Mr Biden by calling him “the worst debater” he has ever faced.

“I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September,” he posted.

“I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – that’s only because he doesn’t get them,” Trump added.