Biden, Modi hail new era for India, US relations amid flurry of deals

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden hailed a new era in the US-India relationship, after rolling out the White House red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, touting deals on defence and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence.

The partnership is “stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history,” Mr Biden told reporters at a joint press conference with Mr Modi, and the economic relationship is “booming,” with trade more than doubling over the past decade.

Mr Modi touted “a new chapter” to the countries’ “strategic partnership” after the two leaders emerged from Oval Office talks where the countries’ differences on Russia and human rights were on the table.

Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China and sees it as a critical partnership, although some analysts and former officials question India’s willingness to stand up collectively to Beijing over issues such as Taiwan. Washington has also been frustrated by India’s close ties with Russia amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Modi is seeking to raise the influence that India, the world’s most populous country at 1.4 billion, has on the world stage in the wake of strained ties with neighbouring China.

The press conference itself was a reflection of contrasting political traditions, marking the first time Mr Modi has taken questions in such a format in his nine-year tenure.

Mr Modi’s visit was not without controversy. His planned speech later on Thursday to a joint meeting of Congress, normally an affirmation of a visiting leader from an allied nation, was set to be boycotted by a raft of liberal lawmakers.

As 7,000 well-wishers gathered for a colourful opening ceremony at the White House, a far smaller group of demonstrators gathered blocks away to protest the Biden administration’s coziness with Mr Modi.

But, for Mr Biden, the benefits of engaging with the world’s most populous democracy at a moment of increased tensions with rival China have outweighed both the costs and risks.

“The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together, and we are,” Mr Biden said, as he welcomed Mr Modi to the White House. He promised to discuss human rights, freedom and the rule of law with Mr Modi, and told reporters after their talks that they had a “straight forward” discussion.

A festival-like morning ceremony at the White House featured a cappella group Penn Masala performing renditions of songs by the American group Maroon 5 as well as from movies featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

After Mr Modi addresses Congress, Mr Biden is set to host the Indian leader for a glittering state dinner on Thursday evening.

New US-India deals

Biden administration officials say sweeping agreements to be announced on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation and defence cooperation and sales will ring in a new era in relations between the two countries.

Some are aimed at diversifying supply chains to reduce dependence on China. Others are aimed at cornering the market in advanced technologies that may feature on the battlefields of the future.