Biden makes re-election pitch in key swing state Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA - President Joe Biden made his 2024 re-election pitch to union members in Philadelphia on Saturday in his first political rally since launching his campaign in April, aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters.

The AFL-CIO, which includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers, endorsed Biden and his running mate Vice-President Kamala Harris this week - the earliest it has ever made an endorsement in a US presidential election - and hosted Saturday’s event.

“I told you when I ran for president, I’d have your back, and I have,” Mr Biden told the approximately 2,000 union members in attendance. “But you’ve had my back as well.”

Mr Biden said the early endorsement would make “a gigantic difference” in the election.

The Democratic president’s frequent appearances at union events, including at a labour conference in Washington right after announcing his re-election campaign, shows how important he thinks the labour movement is to a second term.

Hailed by labour leaders as the most pro-union president in history, Mr Biden has supported collective bargaining at companies, reversed rules implemented by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump that weakened worker protections, pushed to reverse a decades-long decline in union membership, and made it easier for union labour to build bridges and ports around the country.

In his remarks, Mr Biden talked up his US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) infrastructure package, passed with bipartisan support in Congress.

“In 10 years, Americans are going to look around and say, ‘Oh my God, look what we did. Look at the nation’s roads, bridges, airports,’“ Mr Biden said.

His administration has already launched 32,000 infrastructure projects across the country, Mr Biden added.

Republicans, Mr Biden said, “are coming for your jobs. They’re coming for your job. They’re coming for your future. They’re coming for the future you’re building for your kids and your grandkids.”

Republicans are definitely coming for Mr Biden’s job, with a crowded field led by Trump vying for their party’s presidential nomination.

White working-class union voters were divided on Mr Biden in 2020, but he now has their support, according to some union leaders.