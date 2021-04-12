Biden makes nominations for US top cyber posts: Source

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden will nominate Mr Chris Inglis to be the National Cyber Director and Ms Jen Easterly to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The US government is engaged in a sweeping cyberattack response effort, following a December disclosure that nine federal agencies were hacked by a Russian spy group.

Ms Easterly and Mr Inglis are experienced cybersecurity experts with decades of services in government. Both previously worked at the National Security Agency in senior positions.