Biden makes case for America as ‘indispensable nation’, but treads fine line at home

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden has put America’s credibility and power on the line in pledging continued support for both Israel and Ukraine, in a rare primetime televised address to the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday.

“We are, as my friend Madeleine Albright said, ‘the indispensable nation’,” he said in his 15-minute address, in a reference to the late former US Secretary of State.

“Tonight, there are innocent people all over the world who hope because of us, who believe in a better life because of us, who are desperate not to be forgotten by us, and who are waiting for us,” he said.

In a reflection of not just foreign policy challenges but also domestic complications, Mr Biden also walked a tightrope in his speech between support for Israel and relations with the wider Islamic world – for example, by denouncing both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in his speech.

His address comes at a time when tempers are fraying at home over the war in Gaza.

On Thursday, the Marriott hotel in Arlington, Virginia, cancelled an event scheduled for Saturday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organisation, after anonymous callers threatened to plant bombs, kill hotel staff and storm the hotel.

In an open letter on Thursday, Jewish and Muslim Congressional staff said: “We write to implore our bosses, members of the United States Congress, to join calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.”

Last week, a six-year-old Palestinian boy was stabbed to death in a Chicago suburb; his mother was also critically wounded. The perpetrator was their 71-year-old landlord who had reportedly become obsessed with the Israel-Hamas war.

“We can’t stand by and stand silent when this happens,” Mr Biden said. “We must, without equivocation, denounce anti-Semitism. We must also, without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia.”

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an internal note to all staff, referred to “ripples of fear and bigotry” against Arab Americans, Muslims and Jews. He maintained that the administration’s approach had been balanced.

“President Biden has made clear from the beginning of the crisis… that while we fully support Israel’s right to defend itself, how it does so matters,” he wrote. “That means acting in a way that respects the rule of law and international humanitarian standards, and taking every possible precaution to protect civilian life.”

Soon after his address, Mr Biden posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “American leadership is what holds the world together. Our alliances are what keep us safe. And our values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with.”

America would put all of that at risk if it walked away from Ukraine or turned its back on Israel, he warned.