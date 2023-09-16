Biden leads new Western sanctions on Iran on Amini death anniversary

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on Friday led international calls of solidarity with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini’s death sparked mass protests, with Western powers unveiling a series of new sanctions.

The anniversary of Ms Amini’s death in the custody of the clerical state’s morality police comes as some activists criticise what they see as a return to business as usual with Tehran, which was already under a slew of sanctions.

Mr Biden said in a statement that “today – as we remember Mahsa’s tragic death – we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission”.

“Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but the United States remains committed to standing with them – including providing tools to support Iranians’ ability to advocate for their own future,” Mr Biden added.

Ms Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on Sept 16, 2022, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

To mark the anniversary, Mr Biden announced sanctions on “some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers”.

The US Treasury Department said it had added 25 Iranian officials and an internet censorship firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran’s suppression of protests after Ms Amini’s death.

Also sanctioned was Mr Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Prisons Organisation, who the Treasury said presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.

Three state-controlled media groups, Press TV, Tasnim News and Fars News, were also placed on the blacklist.

The sanctions were coordinated with the European Union, Britain, Canada and Australia.