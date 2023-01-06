Biden lays out new immigration curbs on US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON - The United States will use Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, in his first major speech on border security.

At the same time, the US will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Mr Biden said.

The two-pronged approach is designed to blunt criticism from Republicans who have attacked Mr Biden as record numbers of migrants cross the US-Mexico border, and Democrats and immigration advocates who say ‘Title 42‘ restrictions adopted under former president Donald Trump block migrants from exercising their right to apply for asylum and expose them to danger.

“This new process is orderly, it’s safe and it’s humane,” Mr Biden said in a speech at the White House.

He said his message to those would-be migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti without a US sponsor is: “Do not just show up at the border.”

In November, US border officials encountered 82,000 migrants from those countries who were attempting to enter without permission at the border with Mexico, according to US government data.

The plan is part of a broader effort to deter record numbers of border crossers and address the political and humanitarian challenge of mass migration that has dogged the president since taking office in 2021, as well as his predecessors from both parties.

Republicans have rejected Biden proposals for immigration reform or new funding in Congress.

“These actions alone are not going to fix our entire immigration system,” Mr Biden said, but they could “help a good deal.”

Mr Biden also defended the role immigrants play in the country, and the role the US plays in accepting persecuted people from around globe. “They chase their own American dream, in the greatest nation in the world.”

The US government can use existing resources to deport migrants and process asylum seekers, but US officials say the system will be slowed until Congress approves funds for more resources.

“We don’t have enough immigration judges to adjudicate the claims,” Mr Biden said.

El Paso border stop

The Democratic president will visit El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, his first trip to the border with Mexico since taking office.

El Paso, a Democratic stronghold with a history of welcoming immigrants, has struggled in recent months to deal with tens of thousands of migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of discussion when Mr Biden travels to Mexico City for a Jan 10 summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.