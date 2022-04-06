Biden launches US plan to help Americans struggling with 'long Covid'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday (April 5) tasked the US health department with developing a national action plan to tackle the looming health crisis of "long Covid", a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work.

Long Covid, which arises months after a Covid-19 infection, affects nearly 7 per cent of all US adults and 2.3 per cent of the overall population and has cost an estimated US$386 billion (S$500 billion) in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group.

More than 200 symptoms - many lasting for months - have been associated with the condition, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, breathing difficulty and exhaustion after minimal amounts of physical activity.

"Long Covid is real, and there is still so much we don't know about it," Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who will lead the government response, said on Tuesday.

"Americans of every age and background are experiencing long Covid," he added at a press briefing. "To be clear, we are going to use every tool we have to be there for these Americans."

The plan will expand research, care and disability services for people suffering from the condition, the White House said.

Becerra will release the jointly developed National Research Action Plan within 120 days, Biden said in a presidential memorandum.

It addresses some concerns raised by patient advocacy groups, which have criticised the slow speed of the National Institutes of Health's US$1.15 billion Recover research programme, and aims to accelerate the enrollment of 40,000 people with and without long Covid.

Under the new plan, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will invest US$20 million next year to investigate how healthcare systems can best help those with long Covid, mentor primary care practices, and develop multi-specialty clinics across the country.

The plan calls for allocating an additional US$25 million to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention from Biden's 2023 budget - in addition to the agency's US$50 million investment - to better understand and find solutions to characteristics, risk factors, underlying mechanisms, and health impacts of long Covid.

Other provisions include adding more long Covid programmes to the 18 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities that already offer them.