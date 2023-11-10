Biden launches ad blitz to counter US voter worries on age, economy

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden’s re-election team is outspending his Republican rivals on advertising, with a multimillion-dollar campaign a year before the 2024 election, highlighting the president’s challenges with voters.

At 80, Mr Biden is the oldest-ever US president and polls show Americans harbour serious doubts about his fitness to serve another four years. Despite signing several Bills into law funding infrastructure, semiconductor innovation and renewable energy production, most people don’t know about Mr Biden’s achievements and many worry about the US economy.

Those problems help explain why Mr Biden is flooding the airwaves sooner than two recent predecessors running for re-election, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Mr Biden, the Democratic National Committee and an allied super political action committee have spent US$39 million (S$53 million) on advertising through Nov 2, according to data from AdImpact, a firm tracking ad spending in elections. That’s more than the US$31 million Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, and his associated super PAC have spent. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ team has shelled out the most, US$36 million, of all the GOP primary candidates.

Mr Biden’s latest round of advertising spots, which began airing in August, appear to address his perceived weaknesses. One shows Mr Biden donning his signature aviator sunglasses, striding through wartime Kyiv, painting a strong image of the president that contrasts with critics’ claims he is too feeble for the job. Another ad highlights the ways Mr Biden has worked to lower prescription drug and health-care costs, provisions of the sprawling Inflation Reduction Act he signed last year.

Another data point behind the large advertising spending: the president’s popularity. Mr Biden has an approval rating around 39 per cent, below where both Trump and Mr Obama were at this point in the re-election cycle, according to FiveThirtyEight’s poll tracker.

Despite his low polling numbers, Mr Biden was buoyed by state-level elections on Tuesday night that saw Democrats win both chambers in Virginia’s legislature and the Kentucky governor’s race, and Ohio voters back a measure protecting abortion rights.

Mr Biden’s campaign is buying time in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida.

The ads are not designed to immediately turn around Mr Biden’s poor approval ratings, according to a senior campaign adviser. Instead, they are meant to foreshadow a more aggressive communications plan closer to the election that is expected to total nearly US$1 billion, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss strategy.

Republicans say the heavy investment from Mr Biden’s political operation this early in the campaign is a sign they are worried about how close the race is.

“Democrats know Biden is weak so they are investing early in an attempt to save him,” Ms Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump’s allied super PAC, Make America Great Again, said in a statement.

By comparison, Trump and his allied groups spent US$27 million on ads through this point in the 2020 election, according to AdImpact. Their data doesn’t date back to Mr Obama’s re-election, but Federal Election Commission records show his political operation spent roughly US$14 million over the same period in 2011 on television, cable, radio and online advertising.