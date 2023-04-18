Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden is running again, he and White House officials insist, he is just not ready to announce it yet.

The expected date for Biden, 80, to make his 2024 presidential plans official slipped after the State of the Union address in February to months later as the apparent advantages of racing into campaign season seemed limited, according to Biden aides and allies.

But some of those allies now see the possibility that the announcement could emerge sooner rather than later as he approaches the four-year anniversary of entering the 2020 race on April 25, 2019.

Biden trails recent Democratic incumbent presidents on the issue: Barack Obama announced he would run for a second term in 2012 on April 4, 2011, and Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election announcement was April 14, 1995. Jimmy Carter, however, waited until Dec. 4, 1979, to announce his 1980 re-election run.

Republican Donald Trump said on June 18, 2019, that he would run for a second term in 2020, while George W. Bush made his 2004 plans public on May 16, 2003.

The lack of a formal announcement has given jitters to supporters unsure if the Democrat president, one of the oldest world leaders, would or should commit to another four-year term. He would be 86 at the end of a prospective second term.

Several factors have been in play, allies said, including picking a campaign team and locking down fundraising plans for financing what may be the most expensive campaign in history.

Asked if he has heard when Biden will announce his re-election campaign, Biden’s former chief of staff Ron Klain told Reuters on Monday: “I have, and I’m going to keep that private.”

In recent weeks, Biden has laid out the likely themes of a re-election bid in political speeches, secured a doctor’s note that he is “fit for duty,” told Democrats to re-order the party’s primary calendar in a manner favoring his nomination and picked Chicago as the city where he would ostensibly formally become the nominee next year. Biden is yet to face a serious challenge for his party’s nomination.

“We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done,” Biden told reporters at the tail-end of an emotional trip to Ireland last week. “I told you my plan is to run again.”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) declined to comment.