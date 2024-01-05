Biden kickstarts 2024 bid with speech targeting Trump

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will seek to fire up his 2024 campaign on Jan 5 with a major speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump, three years after the deadly Jan 6 US Capitol attack.

Either trailing or neck and neck with Trump in recent polls, the 81-year-old Democrat will frame his likely Republican rival as a threat to the nation in an address near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.

A looming winter storm forced the speech to be brought forward a day from Jan 6, the third anniversary of the Capitol assault by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn Biden’s 2020 election win.

The effort to boost Biden’s campaign by painting him as a defender of democracy will continue on Jan 8 when the president visits a South Carolina church where a white supremacist shot dead nine Black parishioners in 2015.

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Biden’s election pitch four years ago that he was leading a “battle for the soul of America” was more relevant than ever.

“The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire in the years since,” she said in a statement.

Symbolism

Trump was impeached but acquitted over the Jan 6 riots, while the 77-year-old now faces a criminal trial on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election.

The US states of Colorado and Maine have barred him from standing in presidential primaries on the grounds that he had engaged in “insurrection” over the Capitol events. Trump has challenged both rulings.

But Jan 6 has become increasingly polarized in US politics – a quarter of Americans believe that the FBI instigated the attack, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll showed this week.

The venues for Biden’s first speeches of 2024 are deliberately symbolic – the first, at a school near Valley Forge, where George Washington, the first US president, regrouped American forces fighting their British colonial rulers during the bitter winter of 1777-8.

“We chose Valley Forge as George Washington united the colonies there,” said principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks.

“Then he became president and set the precedent for the peaceful transition of power – something that Donald Trump and Republicans refused to do.”

The push at the start of 2024 comes after criticism from some Democrats that the Biden campaign has got off to a slow start.

Biden has failed to convince voters that the economy is improving despite favorable numbers, with Americans saying they are still suffering from high food and housing costs.