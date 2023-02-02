Biden, Kevin McCarthy found 'common ground' in debt meeting, US House Speaker says

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held initial talks on Wednesday about raising US government borrowing limits in a first test of how the two will work together, with both sides agreeing to talk more.

The White House said after the meeting that Mr Biden told Mr McCarthy he was eager to work with Republicans “in good faith.” Mr McCarthy said that the two men could find common ground. But, as expected, there was no sign of an immediate breakthrough.

“The president and I had a good first meeting,” Mr McCarthy told reporters after the more-than-hour-long meeting. He said the two men shared their perspective with each other. “I can see where we can find common ground,” he said.

The Democratic president and Republicans, who won control of the US House of Representatives in November’s elections, are locked in a stand-off over raising the federal government’s US$31.4 trillion (S$40.98 trillion) US debt ceiling.

“President Biden made clear that, as every other leader in both parties in Congress has affirmed, it is their shared duty not to allow an unprecedented and economically catastrophic default,” the White House said in a statement. “It is not negotiable or conditional.”

The Oval Office talks may serve as the opening bell for months of back-and-forth maneuvering. Neither side expects a solution to emerge from a single meeting. Without action, the government could lose its ability to pay all its bills as early as June.

Mr McCarthy was optimistic, however, that such a scenario could be avoided.

“I believe if we’re able to get to an agreement, we could have a funding agreement for the next two years,” Mr McCarthy said. “You’ll see the Senate and the House actually do the job the American public has elected us to do.”

Mr Biden has said he wanted to see Mr McCarthy’s budget plan.“Show me his budget!” he told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he would negotiate with the House leader.

The White House said Mr Biden was open to talks about deficit reduction untethered to the debt ceiling debate. “The president welcomes a separate discussion with congressional leaders about how to reduce the deficit and control the national debt while continuing to grow the economy,” it said.

House Republicans want to use the debt ceiling as leverage to exact cuts, though they have yet to unite around a specific plan. The increase covers the costs of spending programmes and tax cuts previously approved by Congress, and is usually approved on a bipartisan basis.

The 80-year-old president, a longtime former senator who served as vice-president during a similar 2011 showdown that led to a historic downgrade of the federal government’s credit rating, enters the talks with what some of his aides believe is a strong hand that includes a narrow Senate majority, a party that is unified on this issue and a strong message for voters.

Speaker for less than a month, Mr McCarthy, 58, leads a fractious House Republican caucus with a narrow 222-212 majority that has given a small group of hardline conservatives outsized influence.