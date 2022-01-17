Biden, Japan PM Kishida to hold bilateral talks on Friday: White House

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday (Jan 21) with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discuss the two nations' economies, security matters, climate change and other bilateral issues, the White House announced on Sunday.

"The meeting will highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the White House said in a statement. “President Biden looks forward to working with Prime Minister Kishida to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that the two leaders will discuss issues pertaining to the Quad, the alliance formed among the United States, Japan, India and Australia which seeks to counter China’s growing influence in Asia.

Biden and Kishida met in person during the COP26 climate summit in Scotland last year and previously spoke by telephone when Kishida was elected in October.