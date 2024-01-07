Biden invited to give State of the Union speech in early March

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has been invited to give his State of the Union address to Congress on March 7, a relatively late date that places the speech after the Super Tuesday primaries and any early 2024 congressional showdown over federal funding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who issued the invitation to Mr Biden in a letter posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said it comes at a “moment of great challenge for our country.”

The speech will give Mr Biden a chance to lay out his 2024 agenda as he seeks a second term and potentially to draw a contrast with his likely Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump.

The two men squared off on Jan 5 in duelling speeches keyed to the third anniversary of the deadly Jan 6 storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In 2023’s State of the Union address, Mr Biden prioritised calls for unity as a partisan deadlock over the federal debt ceiling threatened a US sovereign default. Some Republicans heckled Mr Biden in 2023, after he claimed that some members of the Republican party wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security.