Biden imposes tariffs on Chinese chips, critical minerals, EVs

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is hiking tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports – including semiconductors, batteries, solar cells and critical minerals – in an election-year bid to bolster domestic manufacturing in critical industries.

The United States will also raise levies on port cranes and medical products, in addition to previously reported increases on steel, aluminium and electric vehicles. The changes are projected to affect around US$18 billion (S$24 billion) in current annual imports, the White House said.

The moves represent Mr Biden’s most comprehensive update to the China tariffs first imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and a recognition that a hawkish approach to trade with Beijing remains popular with US voters. None of Trump’s tariffs will be reduced.

Mr Biden will ratchet up rates on goods the US struggled to import during the coronavirus pandemic, and for key industries – like chips and green energy – that he has sought to bolster since he took office.

Still, Mr Biden must strike a careful balance. Additional tariffs risk increasing prices for consumers already hurting from inflation, and inspiring the ire of China, which could choose to retaliate in kind.

The changes are staggered to take effect from 2024 to 2026, and are more targeted than the 60 per cent flat tariff Trump has proposed. The biggest jump is for EVs, with the tariff rate quadrupling, while other imports are seeing levies doubled or being imposed for the first time.

Mr Biden will formally announce the measures, detailed in a statement, at a White House Rose Garden event on March 14.

Officials, who described the plan on condition of anonymity before the official announcement, said they are pairing domestic investments from the bipartisan infrastructure act and the Chips and Science Act with new tariffs to level the playing field with China.

In some cases, the levies apply to areas where China has only a small segment of the US market, but are intended to head off a potential deluge of imports.

“China is simply too big to play by its own rules,” National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard told reporters. “China’s using the same playbook it has before to power its own growth at the expense of others by continuing to invest, despite excess Chinese capacity, and flooding global markets with exports that are underpriced due to unfair economic practices.”

Targeted industries

The tariff rate on semiconductors will double from 25 to 50 per cent by 2025, targeting an industry Mr Biden has made a centrepiece of his manufacturing agenda through billions in subsidies to bolster US production.

The levies aim to counter China’s rush into so-called legacy chips, which are older-generation components that are still essential to the global economy.

The Biden administration recently concluded a survey of more than 100 auto, aerospace, defence and other companies about their supply chains for those less-advanced semiconductors, and the EU is considering launching a similar review of its own.

Certain critical minerals will see a new 25 per cent tariff in 2024, while natural graphite and permanent magnets will be hit with that rate in 2026. Ship-to-shore cranes will also face a new 25 per cent tariff in 2024.

The electric vehicle tariff will take effect in 2024, with a final tariff rate of 102.5 per cent, up from 27.5 per cent now. And tariffs on certain steel and aluminium from China – currently facing a 0 per cent or 7.5 per cent tariff – will rise to 25 per cent in 2024.

Tariffs on lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, as well as battery parts, will jump to 25 per cent from 7.5 per cent in 2024, while non-EV lithium-ion batteries make the same jump in 2026. Solar-cell tariffs will rise from 25 to 50 per cent in 2024.