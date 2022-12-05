Biden hosts U2, George Clooney in reception for Kennedy Centre honorees

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden hosted a reception at the White House on Sunday night for the annual Kennedy Centre Honours, celebrating the work of artistes including the band U2, actor George Clooney, singers Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, and composer Tania León.

“Thank you for showing us the power of the arts,” Mr Biden said, praising them as a “truly exceptional” group.

This is the second year the Bidens have hosted a party for the honorees after former president Donald Trump discontinued the tradition and the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the ceremony in 2020.

Mr Biden singled out each of the honorees, highlighting their accomplishments.

Mr Biden said George Clooney had portrayed iconic characters, but also paid tribute to his work off-screen as an advocate for human rights.

“He travels to war zones to end genocides and war crimes, exposes war profiteering, helps refugees and advances the rights of journalists,” the president said.

Turning to Gladys Knight, Mr Biden listed the many accomplishments of her musical career, and spoke of attending one of her performances decades ago at the Delaware State Fair.

“Your voice has spoken to what breaks our hearts, what tears us apart, what lifts our spirits and brings us together, what makes us human,” the president said. “Gladys, you’re truly one of the best things to ever happen to me.”

Speaking about Christian singer Amy Grant’s work, Mr Biden said “singing is praying twice”. And the president praised Tania León’s work founding the country’s first Black classical ballet company.

The president said U2’s music had changed the world. “U2 has spoken to some of the unspeakable costs of hate and anger and division, the pain and suffering and denial of freedom, senseless loss of life, and the inhumanity we inflict on one another, as a nation, as a people, and in our own lives,” he said.