Biden hosts Italian PM for Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US President Joe Biden stressed transatlantic unity in the unprecedented Western response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a White House meeting on Tuesday (May 10).

"The ties between our two countries will always be strong and, if anything, this war in Ukraine has made them stronger," Draghi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "thought he could divide us. He failed," Draghi told Biden. "We stand together."

While calling out Russia's "butchery" in Ukraine, Draghi said it was time to "think deeply" about arranging a ceasefire.

"People want to think about the possibility of bringing a ceasefire and start engaging in credible negotiations," he said.

Biden, who hosted Draghi in the Oval Office, also praised Western unity, saying in comments while reporters were present that "Putin believed he could split us, but we've all stepped up."

Despite Italy's dependence on Russian gas and Rome's traditionally friendly ties with Moscow, Draghi's government has been a staunch supporter of efforts to punish Russia for its assault on Ukraine.

Along with Western allies, Rome has sent weapons to support Kyiv, although there is increasing unease about the move within Draghi's national unity government.

Draghi has also pledged support for any European Union sanctions on Russia's energy sector despite the risks - 40 per cent of Italy's natural gas imports are currently coming from Russia.

The EU is currently debating a phased ban on Russian oil imports, although this move would not touch Moscow's huge gas exports.

Germany has ruled out an immediate embargo on all Russian energy, especially natural gas, although it aims to end Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

Contrary to expectations, "Italy is not opposing gas sanctions," noted Luigi Scazzieri, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.